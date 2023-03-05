Big 12 Baseball: Saturday Six-Pack

Is there the rest higher than chilly beer and baseball? It’s a mixture this is laborious to overcome all over the season. No subject what sort of beer you drink (or what number of), let’s check out one of the very best motion at the Big 12 baseball diamond from Saturday with a pleasing six pack.

Best Game

West Virginia vs Canisius

This undoubtedly wasn’t the most productive matchup on paper going into the weekend but it surely ended up being a in point of fact just right recreation to look at. The Mountaineers were given at the board first when Landon Wallace drove in a run in the second one inning. Of direction, celebrity JJ Wetherholt needed to get within the combine in addition to he made it 2-0 within the 5th inning. From there, Canisius scored two runs within the best of the 8th to tie the sport however Dayne Leonard was once the person who introduced within the run to offer West Virginia the lead once more. After that, the Mountaineers had been ready to fasten up the 3-2 victory.

Biggest Win

Oklahoma over Mississippi State

I do know Mississippi State isn’t what they had been two years in the past however they’re nonetheless very a lot a program who is easily revered within the faculty baseball international. This recreation was once all Oklahoma from begin to end. The Sooners scored 8 runs within the first 3 innings and not regarded again. Oklahoma went on to attain a complete of 15 runs on this recreation because the rocked the Bulldog pitchers all the time. It was once an excessively spectacular win for a suffering Oklahoma group and so they glance to move 3-0 within the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Worst Loss

Baylor vs Youngstown State

The just right news is that the Bears did win the primary recreation on Saturday alternatively they did fall brief in the second one recreation afterward. I didn’t have many choices to choose between right here for the reason that Big 12 handiest misplaced two video games the day gone by. I couldn’t put TCU right here for shedding to Louisville so Baylor was once in point of fact my handiest selection. However, the Bears gets a possibility to separate the collection in the event that they win on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday MVP

Oklahoma C Easton Carmichael

While he didn’t hit a house run, Easton did assist lead his group previous Mississippi State on Saturday within the Frisco College Baseball Classic. He ended up with a group top 5 RBIs at the day which could be very spectacular. The Sooners are in point of fact beginning to glance higher over the previous couple of days and having guys like Easton Carmichael step up is massive.

Carmichael has 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 RBIs lately. He introduced in any other on a sac fly within the 8th. Mid 8 | OU 14, MSU 9#COMPETE | #CHAOUS — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 4, 2023

Pitcher of the Day

West Virginia LHP Ben Hampton

Once once more, any other West Virginia earns pitcher of the day. Ben Hampton is West Virginia’s ace and any person who a large number of other folks had been humming about since ultimate season. Ben pitched virtually 8 complete innings and struck out seven batters. He additionally gave up only one run all over his time at the mound.

Best Home Run

TCU C Karson Bowen

While TCU fell brief towards Louisville, Karson’s house run were given the Frogs proper again within the recreation along with his two run blast within the 8th inning.

Full Scoreboard

#24 Texas Tech: 10, Michigan: 7

#14 Louisville: 3, #10 TCU: 2

#12 Oklahoma State: 2, Austin Peay: 1

Oklahoma: 15, Mississippi State: 9

West Virginia: 8, VCU: 5

West Virginia: 3, Canisius: 2

Kansas: 5, Belmont: 0

Texas: 4, Cal State Fullerton: 2

Kansas State: 25, Stonehill: 3

Baylor: 12, Youngstown State: 5

Youngstown State: 7, Baylor: 5