Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark reaffirmed the conference’s passion in enlargement Friday, highlighting a plan via league brass to determine and overview attainable club alternatives. Fresh off spring conferences in West Virginia, Yormark reiterated the will to have a true nation-wide footprint — in no matter shape that can take.

(*12*) Yormark instructed newshounds. “We love our current composition, love the four new schools who are coming in next month. However, if the opportunity presented itself to create value, we would pursue it.”

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd stories Colorado is engaged in “substantive” conversations with the Big 12. The Buffs make up one of the crucial so-called Four Corners faculties (along side Arizona, Arizona State and Utah) and are focal issues of attainable enlargement, according to Dodd. The Pac-12 has but to signal a new tv contract to change its current one, which expires in 2024.

The maximum constant framing from the Big 12 has concerned the will to input the “fourth window” so as to broadcast late-night video games. In the league’s lone escapade into the past due recreation, BYU’s 26-20 win over Baylor in double-overtime drew the top ratings for a 10 p.m. ET recreation or later since 2016 with 2.4 million audience.

Basketball powers Gonzaga and UConn have additionally seemed at the Big 12’s radar previously weeks, in accordance to more than one reports. The Bulldogs don’t have a soccer workforce, however Yormark expressed openness to tackle a partial member. UConn performs FBS soccer as an unbiased after leaving the American Athletic Conference. It’s unclear whether or not the Huskies’ soccer program would additionally be invited.

“We do see the upside in basketball moving forward,” Yormark stated. “There’s a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America. But football’s the driver and we all know that. We’re exploring all options and all considerations at this point.”

The Big 12 additionally introduced it disbursed roughly $440 million in income around the 2021-22 fiscal 12 months, excellent sufficient for $44 million according to college. The moderate distribution ranks No. 3 amongst FBS meetings, trailing the SEC and Big Ten.