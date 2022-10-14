Big 12 finalizing 14-team football scheduling model for 2023-24 seasons, including Texas and Oklahoma

The Big 12 is within the means of finalizing its football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The convention is engaged on a rotation for a 14-team convention slate that can embrace new additions BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in addition to Texas and Oklahoma, which have two extra seasons within the Big 12 earlier than becoming a member of the SEC forward of the 2025 marketing campaign.

The nine-game convention schedules will characteristic a short lived two-year rotation that permits all 14 groups to play each other no less than as soon as, in line with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. There will likely be everlasting opponents set for each seasons with out key rivalries being interrupted.

The Big 12 won’t play divisions these two years, although it might revisit such a break up in 2025 when the league strikes again to 12 members. Sports Illustrated first reported the scheduling particulars, noting that Big 12 executives agreed to the format this week in Dallas.

Though there was a perception that Texas and Oklahoma might have been trying to exit the Big 12 one 12 months early in 2024, sources advised Dodd that Fox would probably have demanded a return to make its future programming complete, including a top-tier collection of video games years into the long run given the marquee applications would have left its airwaves early. That’s past what would have been a doubtlessly large early exit payment the applications would have wanted to pay the Big 12 instantly.

Fox and ESPN are at the moment companions in Big 12 programming, whereas ESPN would be the unique tv associate of the SEC starting in 2025 when the Longhorns and Sooners be a part of the league.

The Big 12 is actively in search of a brand new media rights take care of Fox and ESPN each engaged in conversations.