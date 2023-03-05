Texas

Big 12 tournament bracket revealed; Check out paths for Texas, Baylor, others

March 5, 2023
The Big 12 launched the convention tournament time table Saturday night after common season play wrapped up. The tournament, held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, begins March 8 with No. 8 seed West (*12*) vs. No. 9 Texas Tech, and is adopted via No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma.

Kansas, Texas, Kansas State and Baylor won the highest 4 seeds within the tournament, and gained’t play till March 9.

Here’s a have a look at the entire time table.

Wednesday, March 8 (occasions in CST)

No. 8 West (*12*) vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN/2), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN/2), 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2), 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2), 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN), 5:00 p.m.

story by Source link

