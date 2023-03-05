Big 12 tournament bracket revealed; Check out paths for Texas, Baylor, others

The Big 12 launched the convention tournament time table Saturday night after common season play wrapped up. The tournament, held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, begins March 8 with No. 8 seed West (*12*) vs. No. 9 Texas Tech, and is adopted via No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma.

Kansas, Texas, Kansas State and Baylor won the highest 4 seeds within the tournament, and gained’t play till March 9.

Here’s a have a look at the entire time table.

Wednesday, March 8 (occasions in CST)

No. 8 West (*12*) vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN/2), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN/2), 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2), 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2), 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2), 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN), 5:00 p.m.

