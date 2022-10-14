Big 12 Will Have Lone Undefeated Team After Oklahoma St. at TCU Saturday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Some issues to observe in Week 7 of the Big 12 season:
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 13 TCU (5-0, 2-0). The Big 12 will probably be down to at least one undefeated group after (*12*) recreation between its highest-ranked and highest-scoring groups.
This is the second week in a row the Horned Frogs play one other undefeated group — they received 38-31 final week at Kansas on Max Duggan’s 24-yard TD move to Quentin Johnston with 1:36 left.
Oklahoma State beat TCU 63-17 final November within the aftermath of coach Gary Patterson’s departure and a recreation Duggan missed with a foot harm. The Cowboys and Frogs common 46.4 factors a recreation this season.
Oklahoma State senior Spencer Sanders (278.8 yards passing per recreation) and Duggan (261) are the league’s prime two passers. Sanders’ league-high 18 touchdowns (12 passing, six speeding) are yet one more than Duggan (14 passing, three speeding).
BEST MATCHUP
Texas working again Bijan Robinson vs. Iowa State protection. Robinson is second within the Big 12 with 107.5 yards speeding per recreation and has 4 consecutive 100-yard speeding video games, one in need of matching his profession excessive. The Cyclones final week held league speeding chief Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State to 23 yards on 10 carries earlier than he left the sport halfway by way of the fourth quarter with a leg harm. Robinson is the Big 12 chief with 141.3 whole yards per recreation and 11 touchdowns scored (10 speeding, one receiving). Iowa State has allowed solely 91 yards speeding, 278 whole yards and simply lower than 14 factors a recreation, all greatest within the Big 12 and prime 13 nationally. The Longhorns common 445 whole yards and about 39 factors a recreation.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Oklahoma has its first three-game dropping streak since 1998. The Sooners on Saturday host No. 19 Kansas, which they’ve crushed 17 instances in a row for his or her longest lively successful streak over any group. … No. 22 Texas is residence towards Iowa State, which has received the final three video games within the sequence after successful solely two of the 16 earlier than that. … The Cyclones have a three-game dropping streak, with all the losses by one rating (11 whole factors). The final time they’d three consecutive one-score losses was 1955. … Jason Bean turned the primary Kansas quarterback since 2008 with 4 touchdowns passes in a half after he changed Jalon Daniels (shoulder harm) within the second half towards TCU final week.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Iowa State defensive finish Will McDonald IV has 32 1/2 quarterback sacks, simply in need of the Big 12 profession file — 34 by Aaron Hunt for Texas Tech from 1999-2002. Von Miller had 33 at Texas A&M from 2007-10. McDonald had two sacks final week towards Kansas State, and final 12 months had 2 1/2 towards Texas, this week’s opponent.
OPEN DATES
Oklahoma State and TCU had been the one Big 12 groups to have their open dates in September, so each are enjoying their 9 convention video games over 9 consecutive weekends. Baylor and West Virginia play Thursday evening in Morgantown after their open dates final weekend. No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) and Texas Tech have this week off, adopted by Iowa State and Oklahoma on Oct. 22, and Kansas and Texas on Oct. 29. There are not any open dates in November.
