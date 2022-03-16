Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

Dominion Vitality has obtained regulatory approval in Virginia for a collection of photo voltaic tasks anticipated to generate sufficient energy to mild up 250,000 houses

Dominion estimates the tasks can even generate greater than $880 million in financial advantages throughout Virginia and assist almost 4,200 jobs.

The State Company Fee authorised the plan Tuesday. Dominion stated the tasks will lead to a month-to-month price improve of about $1.13 for the typical residential buyer.

Collectively, the tasks will generate almost 1,000 megawatts of electrical energy — that is greater than the typical coal plant within the firm’s portfolio. For comparability sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

The growth contains 15 Dominion Vitality Virginia tasks, supplemented by energy buy agreements from third events. Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby stated Dominion’s personal tasks account for about 75% of the producing energy.

The most important particular person tasks embody the 150-megawatt Walnut Photo voltaic challenge in King and Queen County and the 100-megawatt Dulles Photo voltaic challenge in Loudoun County.

Ruby stated the tasks authorised by the SCC are the second annual batch of tasks contemplated beneath the 2020 Virginia Clear Financial system Act, and that tasks of the same scale can be submitted by Dominion annually over the subsequent 15 years.

The regulation requires 16,100 megawatts in photo voltaic or wind vitality tasks to be in place or beneath approach by 2035.