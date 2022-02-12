Big bucks for Shreyas Iyer as Kolkata Knight Riders splurge INR 12.25 crore

Shreyas Iyer was expected to be one of the big draws at the mega 2022 IPL auction, and he was – becoming the first to cross the INR 10 crore barrier, a fervent bidding war between a number of teams ending with the middle-order batter and potential captaincy candidate going to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 crore.



Punjab Kings, who started the auction with the biggest purse of the ten teams, splurging straightaway as the marquee players went under the hammer. They bought Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada for INR 8.25 crore and INR 9.25 crore respectively. Delhi Capitals were excited bidders early on, but dropped out of the race for Dhawan and Rabada as well as R Ashwin, all of whom were part of their roster till the last cycle.

In other early updates, Kolkata Knight Riders kept the paddle up for Pat Cummins, buying back their pace spearhead for INR 7.25 crore, while Ashwin was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore, the team also fighting off the competition to get hold of Trent Boult for INR 8 crore.

More to follow…