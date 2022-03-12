Big E hospitalized for what he says was broken neck suffered during WWE SmackDown

Standard WWE star Massive E suffered a damaged neck in an accident through the reside broadcast of WWE SmackDown on Friday evening, he mentioned on social media.
The previous WWE champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from fellow wrestler Ridge Holland throughout a section and landed on the highest of his head. It was clear instantly that one thing had gone mistaken.
Massive E was faraway from Legacy Enviornment in Birmingham, Alabama, on a stretcher and brought to a neighborhood hospital, a scene that was not proven on tv.
In a video he posted to Twitter, Massive E mentioned he has retained all feeling and motion in his limbs and extremities and his power degree “feels effective.” However he mentioned medical doctors knowledgeable him he broke his neck.
It is unclear how lengthy the harm will maintain him out of motion, although the potential of him acting at WrestleMania 38 subsequent month now appears slim.
Massive E was sporting a neck brace within the video.
“I can not thank all of you stunning individuals sufficient for your whole concern and messages,” he mentioned. “It’s totally heartwarming. … I am gonna be all proper. I will be good. Don’t be concerned. Fall asleep. Don’t be concerned about outdated me. However for actual, thanks. I admire all of you.”
Massive E, 36, received the WWE championship for the primary time in September and held it till Jan. 1. The Florida-born wrestler, whose actual title is Ettore Ewen, is a former WWE Intercontinental champion and multiple-time WWE tag-team champ with The New Day, his longtime group with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
The 5-foot-11, 285-pound Massive E is a former College of Iowa soccer participant and powerlifter.
