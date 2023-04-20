Big Mac Sauce Cups Arriving At North Texas McDonald’s

A McDonald’s staple is being repackaged. The speedy meals chain introduced that it’s going to offer its latest menu addition, Big Mac sauce dip cups at choose eating places all the way through North Texas.

Beginning on April 27, 2023, North Texas citizens will give you the option to style the liked condiment providing in a brand new package deal for a restricted time. Customers thinking about making an attempt the particular sauce all through its availability can handiest accomplish that by way of ordering in the course of the McDonald’s app.

“Mac sauce. Special sauce. Secret sauce,” a remark from McDonald’s mentioned. “Whatever you call it, fans have been asking for an extra side of our famous Big Mac sauce for years. And now, it’s finally getting its moment in the spotlight on our menu.”

The dip cups function the long-lasting burger sauce and will probably be to be had for no additional fee with any acquire of the quick meals chain’s fan-favorite vintage, Chicken McNuggets.

Those who’ve a hankering for the sauce too can order it by itself and pair it with every other menu merchandise from McDonald’s, similar to fries, hashbrowns and a lot of different choices.

The sauce has been a staple of the famend Big Mac ever because the burger debuted again in 1968 when a McDonald’s proprietor in Pittsburgh got here up with the speculation for the triple bun, double patty burger.

Since its advent, the Big Mac and its creamy, tangy and candy sauce have turn into a family title, increasing into McDonald’s menus around the globe. The sauce even created a social media craze again in 2017 when the quick meals chain gave out 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce within the U.S. to their unswerving consumers.

To pay homage to the burger’s long-standing roots, McDonald’s will probably be providing the Big Mac sauce dipping cups in unfashionable blue and silver packaging, which is encouraged by way of the unique Big Mac sandwich wraps from again within the day.

For extra information, or to discover a McDonald’s eating place close to you, head over to mcdonalds.com.

