Big Sean Responds To Alleged Leak Nude, Denies The Photo Is Him

Not really sure what’s in the water to make all these celebrity men post their goodies lately, but at this point, it’s getting out of control.

We’re back again with another leaked nude and this time the internet claims the photo belongs to Big Sean but he’s speaking out and making it clear that it’s NOT him.

Yesterday a nude image was allegedly posted to Big Sean’s Instagram stories, on his close friends. From there the photo was passed around on social media, which resulted in himself and girlfriend, Jhene Aiko to trend.

Once the news and reaction made it to The Shaderoom, Big Sean replied with a comment simply saying “This is not me.”

Of course users on Twitter had a field day with the alleged photo and it’s safe to say many actually liked what they saw, so kudos to whoever the young man is in the photo.

The leaked photo comes just weeks after Nelly posted an explicit Instagram video to his story. The clip showed a woman performing oral sex on the “Hot in Herre” rapper. Nelly confirmed he was the man in the video, but insisted he never intended to post it.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he said. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Just weeks before Nelly’s situation, Soulja Boy went viral after nudes from his Only Fans account was leaked. The internet was mighty please with that photo as well and Soulja Boy enjoyed every minute of it.

We still have a long year ahead of us so there’s no telling who’s next on the list of leaked nudes by celebrity men.