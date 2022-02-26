Big-time performances as Houston-area boys hoops teams push to Regional Quarters

HOUSTON – The playoff subject in boys basketball within the State of Texas obtained just a bit bit smaller on Thursday night time with the Space Spherical getting formally put within the books.

There have been large performances throughout the board in a number of video games. However listed below are the highest performances, greatest wins that VYPE has discovered from a busy night time of motion.

Fort Bend Clements is on a kind of historic runs and it continued on Friday. First off, the truth that the Rangers are within the playoffs is an enormous deal. Prior to this yr, Clements hadn’t been within the large dance since 2015 – a seven-year drought. With their 52-50 victory over Cy-Honest on Friday, the Rangers made historical past advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals for the primary time in program historical past.

Clements will now face Mayde Creek and their freshman phenom duo within the subsequent spherical.

Probably the greatest rising duos within the metropolis could possibly be in Crosby, Texas. It confirmed on Friday as the Cougars downed Fort Bend Marshall 90-77. TCU-signee PJ Haggerty dropped a game-high 38 factors within the win as teammate Sean Elkinton scored 28 for the Cougars to advance. Crosby strikes on to face Nederland within the Regional Quarters subsequent week.

For a third-straight season, Houston Washington is into the third spherical of the playoffs. Let’s do a historical past lesson for a second. The Golden Eagles are into the Regional Quarters for under the seventh time since 1990. The three-straight journeys is the perfect run in program historical past. Prior to this run, Houston Washington was final within the Regional Quarters in 2013, prior to that 2009 and 2007.

These playoffs, the Golden Eagles have completely dominated! Within the opening spherical it was a 120-61 victory over Royal, final night time it was a 93-55 win over Hamshire-Fannett to get them again to the Regional Quarters. The crew was led by Kenneth Lewis’ 29 factors, adopted by Andre Walker II and Chris McDermott with 20 apiece.

Lewis is main the crew with 27.2 factors and 6.2 Rebounds per recreation. McDermott is averaging 22.1 factors and 16.9 rebounds per recreation, whereas Walker II is averaging 10 factors and 4.2 boards per recreation.

Subsequent up, Houston Washington will play Little Cypress-Mauriceville – who defeated Navasota 64-46 on Friday – within the Regional Quarters. With a win, the Golden Eagles shall be within the Regional Semis for the primary time since 1995.

Properly, right here we go! For a second-straight season Kingwood Park and Paetow will meet within the Regional Quarterfinals. Final season, Paetow went on to win the assembly, 42-39, advancing to the Area III-5A Remaining to fall to eventual Class 5A State Champion Beaumont United.

No. 18 Kingwood Park (29-4) defeated Northeast EC 44-37 on Friday to advance to face No. eight Paetow (30-5), who defeated Manor 74-44 on Thursday. The winner of this recreation will transfer on to face the winner of Crosby vs Nederland within the Regional Semifinals.

Kingwood Park faces Paetow on Monday at 7 pm at The Woodlands Excessive College.

The Gators are again into the third spherical for simply the second time in program historical past, their final journey right here was in 2020 once they had a man by the title of Tramon Mark on the roster. With a 57-45 win over Beaumont West Brook, Dickinson is heading again to the third spherical.

Dickinson was paced by senior Seth Jones (16 factors) within the win over the Bruins. Jones, as you might keep in mind had the viral dunk from the final spherical earlier this week. Zyon Little chipped in 12, Donovan Pointer scored 11 and grabbed Four boards and Patrick Williams had eight factors and three boards.

The Gators enhance to 33-Three general with a date with Cam Amboree and Shadow Creek set for subsequent week.

Extra Remaining Scores & Notes

Area III-6A

Atascocita, which made it to the state match final yr, defeated Clear Falls, 69-50, and can face Pearland Dawson, who beat C.E. King 68-48, within the subsequent spherical.

Clements will face Mayde Creek, which defeated Stratford 63-48 on Friday. The Rams have been paced by Lloyd Sonnier (16.6 ppg) and freshmen Christian Jones (14.6 ppg) and Jamal Chretien (12.7 ppg) this season.

Shadow Creek defeated Summer season Creek 61-47 on Friday to advance. Summer season Creek reached the Regional Finals a yr in the past and at the moment are completed after the second spherical. The Sharks will get Dickinson.

Cypress Creek defeated Fort Bend Elkins 63-54 and can play Bellaire, which defeated Seven Lakes on Friday.

Regional Quarters – Atascocita vs Dawson (TBD) | FB Clements vs Mayde Creek (Tuesday – 7:30 pm – Merrell Heart) | Dickinson vs Shadow Creek (TBD) | Cypress Creek vs Bellaire (Tuesday – 6 p.m. – Merrell Heart)

Area II-6A

Cypress Falls defeated Faculty Park 43-39 on Friday to advance to the Regional Quarters to face Westfield, which defeated Klein Collins 75-51 on Friday. On the opposite aspect of the bracket, Cypress Ranch defeated Nimitz 61-52 and Langham Creek downed Spring, 46-44, to advance to face one another.

Regional Quarters – Cy Ranch vs Langham Creek | Cypress Falls vs Westfield

Area III-5A Goose Creek Memorial defeated Foster 62-59 to advance to the Regional Quarters, the place it’ll face Beaumont United, who defeated FB Hightower 58-41 on Thursday. The Patriots reached the Regional Semifinals a yr in the past earlier than falling to Katy Paetow. Now, they are going to get to tussle with the defending State Champions

Regional Quarters – GCM vs Beaumont United | Crosby vs Nederland | Kingwood Park vs Paetow (Monday – 7 pm – The Woodlands)

Area III-4A

Jack Yates is again within the Regional Quarters. With a 75-71 win over West Orange-Stark, the Lions will face rival Silsbee on Monday at 7 pm at Dayton Excessive College. That is the 10th-straight Regional Quarters look for the Lions. They final reached state in 2019.

Regional Quarters –

Silsbee vs Yates | Houston Washington vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville