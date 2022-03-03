Big Verizon data center campus planned for Southlake

Southlake officials have given approvals for a huge new data center project on State Highway 114.

Verizon Wireless plans to build five data center halls on about 24 acres next to its existing Southlake facility.

The more than 200,000-square-foot tech campus would be built between S.H. 114 and Kirkwood Boulevard, near TD Ameritrade’s Southlake office center.

Construction would start this year on about half of the project, according to planning documents filed with Southlake.

Dallas architect HKS designed the new data center campus.

Southlake’s city council approved the project this week, and it will be built on vacant land near the Solana development.

Like most data centers, the buildings are large but will mainly house equipment and not many employees.

“The proposed new site will accommodate 12 to 15 permanent employees only,” the zoning request said. The project includes about 10,500 square feet of office space.

Verizon currently has a smaller data center in buildings next door to the development site that it has occupied for almost two decades.

The new Verizon project is just down the highway from where social media giant Facebook built its huge data center campus in the AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth.

One of Verizon’s largest office centers is located near S.H. 114 in Irving’s Las Colinas development.