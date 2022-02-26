Bigger games await Baylor and Kansas, but Saturday’s clash in Waco still feels massive

No. 10 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas every will likely be taking part in larger games in the subsequent month or so than what is going to unfold Saturday in Waco.

There’s the Huge 12 convention championship in Kansas Metropolis adopted by the NCAA males’s basketball event, with every crew harboring aspirations a couple of lengthy March Insanity run.

Earlier than all that occurs, there’s the not-so-little matter of the upcoming assembly on the Ferrell Heart. As regular-season games go, the sport checks a complete lot of bins.

Baylor, still regrouping from the season-ending knee damage to ahead Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua in an injury-plagued yr, hasn’t forgotten a humbling 83-59 loss at Kansas on Feb. 5.

“Simply going again to who we’re,” stated Baylor guard Adam Flagler, coming off a 29-point efficiency in opposition to Oklahoma State. “We did a variety of various things in a way of not getting again on protection, boxing out, all the pieces that makes us who we’re. We’re simply targeted on practising that continually the previous two days and now we really feel assured simply going on the market and placing our greatest foot ahead.”

Added coach Scott Drew: “Within the Huge 12, you play properly and lose. But, I feel we didn’t really feel like we performed our greatest and fullest functionality so we’ll attempt to undoubtedly right some issues.”

As they are saying in all good infomercials, there’s extra:

— Convention implications: Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Huge 12) holds a 1.5 sport lead over Baylor (23-5, 11-4) and Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4) with one week remaining in the common season.

Baylor has to hope for a win and a second Kansas loss to have an opportunity at a tie for the league title. After going through the Bears, Kansas travels to TCU on Tuesday, hosts the Horned Frogs on Thursday and closes out the stretch of 4 games in eight days in opposition to Texas at Allen Fieldhouse.

May the grueling shut open the door for Baylor and Tech?

“I feel it’s a problem, no query, but it’s additionally the end line, too,” Kansas coach Invoice Self advised reporters Thursday. “The query will likely be, I feel, the fatigue on the final sport. And the final sport, often when you’ll be able to see the end line, you’ll be able to drum up sufficient adrenaline and vitality to go forward and full it.”

Baylor and Tech every have three games left. The Bears play at Texas and host Iowa State after Kansas. Tech travels to TCU on Saturday adopted by Kansas State and a highway sport at Oklahoma State.

— Nationwide curiosity: Kansas and Baylor have been a reasonably good present for some time, though issues have elevated not too long ago.

Baylor’s dominant nationwide championship run final season put the Bears on a distinct stage. Now not is Drew lacking that championship ring. The story of Baylor’s rise from scandal and tragedy grew to become a key narrative final season.

And Kansas stays some of the constant blue bloods in faculty basketball below Self.

Right here’s a stat: Baylor and Kansas are the one two Huge 12 males’s packages to win nationwide titles because the inception of the convention.

There’s a good probability that both Baylor or Kansas or each could possibly be having fun with the Remaining 4 in New Orleans come April.

— An acceptable stage: Faculty GameDay will set the tone early earlier than the primetime broadcast on ESPN. It’s GameDay’s third journey to the Ferrell Heart, which is one other signal of Baylor’s development.

“It’s an enormous praise to the crew, administration, college and followers,” Drew stated. “There’s not many a yr and if you happen to’re blessed to have one, it actually speaks volumes of what everybody’s contributed as a result of there are 358 faculties that will like to have them come.”

