Biggest moments from Super Bowl LVI

February 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
1 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., foreground, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for a touchdown.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

2 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

3 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) lies injured against the Cincinnati Bengals.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

4 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

5 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals.

6 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

NFL referees attempt to stop a fight between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

7 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

The SoFi stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 56.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

8 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrates his sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

9 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half.

PHOTO: Marcio Jose Sanchez

10 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) scores the extra point during the second half.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Morry Gash

11 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) falls after being sacked by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50).

PHOTO: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

12 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals.

13 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are the winners of Super Bowl LVI.

PHOTO: Ronald Martinez

14 of 14

Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates following Super Bowl LVI.

PHOTO: Andy Lyons



