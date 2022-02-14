Biggest moments from Super Bowl LVI

1 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., foreground, catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for a touchdown.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
2 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
3 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) lies injured against the Cincinnati Bengals.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
4 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
5 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
NFL referees attempt to stop a fight between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
7 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
The SoFi stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 56.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
8 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrates his sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
9 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half.
PHOTO: Marcio Jose Sanchez
10 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) scores the extra point during the second half.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Morry Gash
11 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) falls after being sacked by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones (50).
PHOTO: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
12 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
The Los Angeles Rams are the winners of Super Bowl LVI.
PHOTO: Ronald Martinez
14 of 14
Super Bowl LVI
Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates following Super Bowl LVI.
PHOTO: Andy Lyons