Bijan Robinson, Texas Longhorns Wear Down Iowa State Cyclones For Third-Straight Win

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns earned their third-consecutive win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 at Darrell Okay. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
It was a sluggish begin to the day for the Longhorns, who have been held scoreless within the first half till the 5:48 mark within the second quarter.
That is when Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hit Xavier Worthy in the long run zone to tie the sport, and provides the Longhorns momentum.
On the following drive, linebacker Jaylan Ford ended an Iowa State scoring likelihood with an interception and giving the Longhorns one more increase.
Just just a few gamers later, Ewers would hit Jordan Whittington for an additional rating, placing the Longhorns on prime for the primary time within the recreation at 14-7.
After taking a 17-7 lead, the Longhorns allowed the Cyclones proper again into it, giving up two consecutive landing drives, and falling behind 21-17 halfway by way of the fourth quarter.
On the very subsequent drive, nonetheless, the Longhorns marched proper again down the sector behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, ending with a go-ahead landing from Ewers to Worthy to place Texas again on prime 24-21 with 4:43 to play.
And with Iowa State driving, the Longhorns’ protection got here up with the following huge play, forcing a fumble of Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers, and taking possession of the ball with 2:06 left to play within the recreation.
After that, behind the working of Robinson and Johnson, Texas was capable of run out the clock, sealing the win.
Robinson was as soon as once more the star of the present for Texas, speeding 28 instances for 141 yards, and catching 4 passes for 36 yards.
Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers additionally had one other good, albeit inconsistent outing in his fourth begin, finishing 17 of 26 passes for 172 yards and three scores.
Following the win, the Longhorns will now flip their consideration to maybe their largest remaining matchup of the 12 months towards the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.
The Horns might be out on the lookout for their third revenge recreation in a row after the No. 8 Cowboys got here again from double-digits down in Austin to interrupt Texas followers’ hearts.
