A measure before the Florida Legislature proposes an modification to the state Constitution that would ban nonpartisan municipal elections.

HJR 405 would ask citizens to approve making all native executive elections partisan, that means applicants for town and county commissions would need to divulge their birthday celebration affiliations with the intention to run.





It’s backed by way of Chase Tramont, a Republican who represents portions of Brevard and Volusia counties.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, a Democrat in a predominantly blue town, doesn’t reinforce the measure. In a remark, he says, “Local government is about service delivery and quality of life. Not partisan politics.”

The proposal would want 60 p.c approval in each the House and Senate, then to move before Florida citizens subsequent yr.



