Tulsa

Bill Haisten: For Jenks' Harry Lymberopoulos (three knee surgeries), a 'super sweet' bucket | Basketball

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
In January 2018, Lymberopoulos was a 14-year-old Jenks freshman guard. His older brother Peter Lymberopoulos was a junior member of the Trojan high school program. Peter underwent knee surgery. Ten days later, Harry sustained a devastating left-knee injury — a torn ACL and a torn meniscus.

“I sensed it was pretty bad,” Harry Lymberopoulos remembers. “I knew it would be a setback, but I wasn’t expecting to find out that I’d torn two ligaments.”

There were therapy sessions for 10 months.

Harry’s second injury occurred in January 2019 — only a few days removed from the anniversary of the first injury. During a sophomore game at Bixby, he pivoted while attempting to pass to a teammate. The stress of the pivot resulted in another left-knee meniscus tear, another surgery and another grueling year of therapy.

“He knew what to expect the second time,” Jenny Gordon recalls, “and I think that it made it more difficult. He knew that it would be painful.”

In December, to alleviate pain and stiffness in the knee, Harry endured his third surgery — an arthroscopic clean-up procedure. More recently, while playing with his dogs, Harry twisted his right knee. It was diagnosed, his mom reports, as a sprain of the medial collateral ligament.



