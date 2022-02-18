Bill Haisten: Pooh Williamson commits his energy to a new pursuit – college basketball TV | TU Sports Extra

After he and Rosemary Tran were married in 2006, Beggs native Pooh Williamson was an assistant basketball coach at Wichita State, Texas A&M, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Memphis, Miami (Fla.) and Oklahoma.
The Williamsons purchased homes in Wichita, Kansas; in College Station, Texas; in Lubbock, Texas; in Memphis, Tennessee; and in Norman.
After Lon Kruger retired from OU, Williamson had a decision to make: Would the former University of Tulsa point guard pursue a 26th season of college basketball coaching? Would he and Rosemary again go through the sell-a-house/buy-a-house process, and would their sons Jamal and Josh endure another move and another changing of schools?
Or, at the age of 48, might Pooh Williamson pursue something different?
After there was an offer to return to the University of Miami staff and to once again with the Hurricanes, the Williamsons had a family discussion.
Jamal is an eighth-grader and Josh is a sixth-grader. Kids need the continuity of friendships. They need a lifestyle that has doesn’t expire after two years. Before Josh was a fifth-grader, he had attended elementary school in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma.
“We’ve been in Norman for a couple of years,” Pooh Williamson says. “Our kids have friends who spend the night and hang out. We had moved so much that our kids had never experienced that.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL