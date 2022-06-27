Bill Hutchinson sexual assault allegations: No indictment

Hutchinson is finest recognized from the truth sequence ‘Marrying Millions’ on Lifetime.

DALLAS — A Dallas grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict actual property developer and Virgins Hotel co-owner Bill Hutchinson on a cost of sexual assault, in accordance with courtroom information.

The case stemmed from allegations that Hutchinson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old lady at his dwelling in Highland Park in May of 2021, police have mentioned. The teen accused the then-63-year-old of giving her alcohol and touching her a number of instances with out her consent, together with assaulting her after she fell asleep.

At least three different ladies got here ahead that yr accusing Hutchinson of sexual assault, together with rape, in accordance with courtroom information.

Hutchinson was arrested after which launched on a $30,000 bond. In a press release, he denied the allegations, telling the Dallas Morning News, “Anyone who is aware of me on this metropolis is aware of that I’m not able to assault, sexual or in any other case. Hopefully, all of my colleagues and pals will give me the advantage of the doubt till I show my innocence in courtroom.”

Hutchinson’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, despatched WFAA the next assertion after the grand jury returned the no-bill vote:

“We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney’s office, and the Grand Jury. They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known – Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false. We sincerely hope that the media will work to clear his name with the same ferocity with which they tainted it. Bill has been a pillar in the Dallas community for years and restoring him to that position benefits everyone who lives here.”

In May of 2022, a fourth civil lawsuit was filed in opposition to the Dallas socialite regarding related allegations, together with supplying alcohol that led to nonconsensual touching and intercourse. The complainant from the lawsuit filed in May mentioned she was sexually assaulted by Hutchinson three separate instances in two years. For extra background on this recently-filed lawsuit, click on right here.