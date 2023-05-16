Bill named in honor of Harris County deputy killed by catalytic converter thieves passes Texas legislature

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, the Texas State House unanimously handed Senate Bill 224 referred to as the “Deputy Darren Almendarez Act,” authored by State Senator Carol Alvarado. The invoice garnered robust bipartisan toughen in each chambers of the legislature.

SB 224 was once filed in reaction to emerging crime associated with catalytic converter robbery throughout Harris County and the State of Texas. The invoice is named after Deputy Darren Almendarez who was once killed when he interrupted thieves making an attempt to thieve the catalytic converter from his private automobile at a grocery retailer 12 months in the past.

SB 224 places in position a complete legal and regulatory framework by making a presumption of unauthorized legal ownership, new legal offenses in the robbery and legal mischief statutes, and a penalty enhancement if the thief was once in ownership of a firearm. The invoice additionally contains regulatory provisions to near the business-to-business loophole by clarifying who should buy and promote catalytic converters and requiring file maintaining of transactions between companies.

“Texans must now not should be repeatedly having a look over their shoulder in concern of would-be catalytic converter thieves,” stated Senator Alvarado. “Now that the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act is on its solution to changing into legislation, it’ll ship the message that for those who mess with Texans, you are going to be held responsible. I wish to thank my colleagues on each side of the aisle and in each chambers for his or her lend a hand in its passage.”

“Catalytic converter robbery might be comprehensively addressed by this invoice, and extra Texans might be secure as a result of of it,” stated Representative Jeff Leach, Chair of the House Committee on Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence. “I’m proud to have labored with Senator Alvarado by sponsoring this invoice in the House and sit up for it changing into legislation.”

“Texans can relaxation confident that anybody who engages in catalytic converter robbery will face severe punishment,” stated Dean John Whitmire, Chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice. “I’m commemorated to have joint-authored this necessary law.”

“I’ve estimated catalytic converter robbery to price Texans neatly over $100 million every year, and that’s why legislators of each events have come in combination to cross this law protective Texans from this crime,” stated Chairman Paul Bettencourt. “I sit up for SB 224 changing into legislation and respect the chance to have labored with Senator Alvardo.”

SB 224 now heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s table, taking instant impact after its signing.