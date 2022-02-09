Billboard of unsolved 2014 homicide of Daniel Conley in Dallas

Dallas police said an unidentified suspect stabbed and killed a man outside the former City Tavern bar at 1400 Main Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2014

DALLAS — A new digital billboard highlighting an unsolved 2014 Dallas homicide has been installed along Interstate 30, the nonprofit organization Season of Justice announced Tuesday.

Dallas investigators and Season of Justice, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies and families to help solve cold cases, hope the billboard will encourage someone to come forward with new information in the stabbing death of Daniel Conley.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2014, Dallas police said an unidentified suspect stabbed and killed Conley outside the former City Tavern bar located at 1400 Main Street in Downtown Dallas.

In 2016, the Dallas Police Department published a YouTube video on the details of the case.

In the video, Detective Derick Chaney with the Dallas homicide unit said Conley and some friends were leaving a club nearby from where Conley was stabbed. Chaney said that, as the crew was crossing the street, they became involved in a disagreement with someone in a car. As the group continued down an alley near Elm Street, Chaney said the man Conley and his friends were arguing with parked his car and approached them.

At one point during the verbal altercation that followed, the suspect fatally stabbed Conley and fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s vehicle – a 2005 Ford Mustang – leaving the scene.

A sketch of the suspect was also created based on the information provided by witnesses at the scene. Police said the suspect was described as a white or Latino man, standing at 6’2”, weighing between 240 and 260 pounds.

Stefany McAuliff, the mother of Conley’s daughter, was interviewed in the 2016 YouTube video, and she described Conley as a family man.

“He was an absolutely wonderful father,” McAuliff said. Her and Conley’s daughter Jewel was five years old at the time of his death.

“He was probably one of the best friends you could ever have,” McAuliff went on to say in the interview.

More than seven years later, Conley’s killer still hasn’t been found.

Season of Justice hopes the new billboard, which include the sketch of the wanted suspect along with the text “Do you recognize this man?”, will aid in solving the case.

The billboard is installed at I-30 near Peak Street. It will remain in place from until Feb. 27, 2022.

“We hope this billboard will add to the investigative work that the detective and Dallas police have done on this case, and give it the push needed to move the case forward,” said Season of Justice executive director Steve DuBois.