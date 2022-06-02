Bills’ Andre Smith suspended six games for violating performance-enhancing drug policy, per report

The Buffalo Payments might be with out linebacker Andre Smith for the primary six video games of the 2022 season, because the 25-year-old has been suspended for performance-enhancing substance utilization, per NFL Media. Smith simply re-upped with the Payments in March on a two-year deal value as much as $three million.

Smith recorded a career-high 10 tackles and one fumble restoration in 2021 for the Payments in 15 video games performed. It was his second season enjoying for Buffalo. Smith was initially a seventh-round choose of the Carolina Panthers within the 2018 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. In 27 profession video games for the Tar Heels, he recorded 187 mixed tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. After eight mixed tackles in 19 video games performed over two seasons for Carolina, Smith was traded to the Payments.

According to Spotrac, Smith may forfeit $390,423 as a consequence of this suspension, a quantity which incorporates cash from his base wage, signing bonus and recreation lively bonus. The Payments may unlock $1.1 million in cap house if he’s launched.