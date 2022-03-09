Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo has not started contract extension talks with Stefon Diggs yet

The Buffalo Bills will be an attractive destination for free agents this offseason, given their immense young talent and the desire to play with an emerging organization on the brink of a Super Bowl title. While the Bills are set to have their pick of attractive free agents, they will look to take care of the players that helped get them to championship contenders.

Enter Stefon Diggs, who has two years and $35.9 million remaining on his contract. The Bills would like to get an extension done, especially since an extension can create cap space for 2022.

“We’ll look at everything,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on WGR 500 Tuesday. “Definitely guys that have higher cap numbers like that you look at everything, whether it’s restructuring it, adding years. We’ll look at everything. You can definitely know we will look at Stef’s contract at some point and see if there is something that makes sense for both sides. But we haven’t begun any conversations with him at this point.”

Diggs has 230 catches for for 2,760 yards and and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bills, emerging as one of the top receivers in the NFL. He has the third-most receptions, fourth-most receiving yards, and is tied for eighth for receiving touchdowns over the last two years.

Diggs has an average annual salary at $14.4 million a season, good for 20th in the NFL. Robby Anderson, Courtland Sutton, and Jarvis Landry are ranked higher than Diggs in terms of average annual value. With a rising cap number and the Bills needing to create cap space down the road (Buffalo is currently $6.5 million over the cap), an extension with Diggs could be on the horizon at some point this offseason.