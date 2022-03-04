Bills grant permission for Cole Beasley to seek a trade, per report

A veteran slot receiver is reportedly looking for a change of scenery, as the Buffalo Bills have granted Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told Garafolo that Beasley would be welcomed back to the Bills if he can’t find a new home.

“No door has been closed,” Beane told Garafolo.

Beasley is set to turn 33 this offseason, but he has been playing some of his best football since ditching the NFC East for the AFC East. He caught a career-high 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns in 2020, and again recorded 82 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Garafolo reports that there is indeed interest from other teams.

Beasley is set to enter the final year of the four-year deal he signed with Buffalo ahead of the 2019 season, and he’s due $6.1 million, per Spotrac. It’s unknown why the veteran is searching for a change, but a new contract could be part of it. Additionally, as Garafolo mentions, Beasley didn’t have a great season, as he made headlines for non-football reasons. He was one of the more outspoken unvaccinated players, even saying last offseason he would be OK with being “forced into retirement” over the COVID-19 restrictions.

In three seasons with the Bills, Beasley has caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. The wide receiving corps could look very different for Buffalo in 2022, as Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are free agents as well.