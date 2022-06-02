Bills QB Josh Allen admits to partaking in gross pregame ritual

{Many professional} athletes have rituals that they partake in earlier than each sport. Buffalo Payments quarterback Josh Allen’s ritual could also be a tad completely different than most.

Throughout an interview previous to “The Match” golf showdown on Wednesday night time, Allen admitted that he throws up earlier than each NFL sport.

Luckily for his fellow opponents, Allen did not really feel the necessity to throw up previous to Wednesday’s version of “The Match.”

Allen teamed up with Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because the dynamic duo confronted off in opposition to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers within the fifth installment of “The Match.” Brady and Rodgers ended up popping out on high

Allen has blossomed into one of many NFL’s high sign callers since being chosen with the No. 7 choose within the 2018 NFL Draft. The Payments quarterback is coming off of a season by which he accomplished 63.three % of his passes for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns whereas dashing for a career-high 763 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Payments misplaced to Mahomes’ Chiefs final season in an extra time thriller within the divisional spherical, a yr after falling simply in need of their first Tremendous Bowl berth since 1993, dropping the AFC Championship Recreation in Kansas Metropolis.