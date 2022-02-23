NFL Sports

Bills sign special teams ace Siran Neal to three-year contract extension ahead of 2022 NFL free agency

February 23, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Bills have locked up one of their key free agents ahead of the official start of the 2022 offseason, announcing Wednesday a three-year extension for cornerback Siran Neal. A fifth-round pick of the team in 2018, Neal has missed just one game in four years for Buffalo, emerging as a special teams standout in recent seasons. His new deal is worth up to $10.9 million, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, making him the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL.

The Bills enter free agency projected to be over the 2022 cap, but Neal was considered a priority alongside veteran starters Jerry Hughes and Levi Wallace, who are still set to hit the open market in March. The Jacksonville State product logged a career-high 12 special teams tackles in 2021, helping lead a unit that ranked in the top 10, per Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings. Neal was also part of two special-teams takeaways during his contract year, forcing a fumble and recovering another.

The veteran has also seen time on defense, including during the Bills’ recent playoff runs. He logged a career-high 36 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, in 2019. He’s also notched a sack and two QB hits during his career in a reserve, rotational role.





