Bills to sign J.D. McKissic: Former Washington weapon agrees to two-year, $7 million deal, per report

The Buffalo Payments have reportedly stolen two gamers from the Washington Commanders within the first two days of the authorized tampering interval. On Monday, they agreed to phrases with defensive deal with Tim Settle, and on Tuesday, Buffalo reportedly agreed to phrases with operating again/receiving again J.D. McKissic on a two-year, $7 million deal that has a max of $eight million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old put collectively two profession years in Washington. In 2020, McKissic racked up 954 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 16 video games performed, and in 2021, he recorded 609 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns in 11 video games performed. McKissic served because the receiving again for Washington whereas Antonio Gibson dealt with extra of the work on the bottom. McKissic was Washington’s second main receiver in 2021, and third in 2020.

McKissic performed a big position in Washington’s offense, and had a hand in clinching a pair wins. Final season in Week four vs. the Atlanta Falcons, McKissic scored a 30-yard, game-winning landing with 33 seconds left. In Week 2 vs. the New York Giants, McKissic had a 56-yard catch and run that arrange a landing which gave Washington the lead late within the fourth quarter. He additionally transformed a fourth down on Washington’s eventual game-winning drive.

Washington stated re-signing McKissic was a precedence, per NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, however Washington reportedly by no means made a suggestion to attempt to hold him, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Now, McKissic has an opportunity to seek out success with a respectable contender.