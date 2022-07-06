Billy Bob’s Texas: Iconic moments, from George to Garth to Merle

Even if nation music is not your factor, it is arduous to ignore the historical past that is handed via these swinging doorways.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Billy Bob’s Texas is getting some upgrades. And you have been comfortable about it.

Our story concerning the Fort Worth honkytonk’s renovation plans – specifically the removing of these two massive poles close to the primary stage – was one among our most-read Tuesday.

We get it. People love Billy Bob’s.

And even when nation music is not your factor, it is arduous to ignore the historical past that is handed via these swinging doorways.

So let’s open up the vault and try 10 moments that made Billy Bob’s a Texas establishment. All images are courtesy of Billy Bob’s, which has a full timeline of their historical past right here.

April 1981: An April Fool’s Opening

Pro tip: If you are frightened about making a deadline, set it for April 1.

Billy Bob’s scheduled their opening day for April Fool’s Day, giving them a backup plan if issues fell via or acquired delayed. Fortunately, every thing ran on time.

The opening week featured Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Janie Fricke and Willie Nelson.

May 1982: George Strait’s first present

Before he was the King, George Strait was a home band act at Billy Bob’s Texas. He first took the primary stage in May 1982, arriving in a pickup truck with a trailer. He wasn’t the headliner, opening for Billy Joe Shaver, however his rise to stardom was nicely underway.

1983: Drinks on Merle

Merle Haggard was fast to grow to be a Billy Bob’s common, and he endeared himself to the gang. During his present in 1983, he determined to purchase a spherical – for everybody within the constructing.

The complete got here out to be 5,095 drinks of Canadian Club Whisky. That was 40 gallons, in accordance to Billy Bob’s, for a bar tab complete of $12,737.

1984: Signature rhinestone saddle put in

A disco ball with a honkytonk aptitude. That’s what Billy Bob’s raised above its dance ground in 1984. The rhinestoned saddle nonetheless hangs there at the moment.

1989: Celebrity handprints start

After shutting down for many of 1988, Billy Bob’s returned and began a brand new custom: Putting their acts in stone, actually.

The venue began a concrete handprint Wall of Fame, that includes dozens of artists. Billy Bob’s additionally retains an image of every set of handprints on its website.

August 1989: Garth Brooks first present

Imagine a world the place Garth Brooks performs a live performance for $5 per ticket and solely 500 folks present up. That was the case in August 1989, when the rising nation artist performed Billy Bob’s. That wasn’t the case only a brief few months later, when Brooks bought out the venue.

Brooks had simply launched his debut album, headlined by “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” After that first Billy Bob’s present, Brooks signed autographs for anybody who wished one, after which planted his fingers within the concrete Wall of Fame.

August 28, 1998: Pat Green performs first present

For all of the mainstream nation acts who’ve performed Billy Bob’s, the venue has been simply as a lot, if no more, of a house to Texas and Red Dirt stars. Pat Green is a first-rate instance of that.

The Waco native was early in his profession when he made his Billy Bob’s debut in 1998. He then returned that 12 months to report a reside album, the primary within the “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas” collection.

The album was a staple for Green, together with his hits “Take Me Out To The Dancehall” and “Southbound 35.”

And the collection grew to become a staple for Billy Bob’s, too. Merle Haggard later recorded a reside album at Billy Bob’s, adopted by many others who grew to become synonymous with the venue, together with Billy Joe Shaver, Randy Rogers Band, Cross Canadian Ragweed and Wade Bowen.

August 18, 2001: Ringo Starr visits

Even a Beatle had to try Billy Bob’s.

Ringo Starr, the previous drummer for the Beatles, took his All-Starr Band to Billy Bob’s in August 2001. Ringo appropriately confirmed off his assortment of Western shirts and requested to watch the bull using.

It wasn’t Ringo’s final foray into nation music. In 2020, he recorded a song, “Bad Trick,” with Dallas native Ray Wylie Hubbard, a longtime common at Billy Bob’s.

Jan. 25, 2014: 16,800 bottles of beer on the wall

Ryan Bingham, the Texas nation star and future “Yellowstone” solid member, broke a nearly-30-year report together with his efficiency in January 2014: Most bottles of beer bought at a single present, checking in at 16,800. That’s lots of beer.

The mark broke the report set at Hank Williams Jr.’s present in 1986.

April 2022: The return of Turnpike

Admittedly this writer is biased, however the numbers do not lie: The Turnpike Troubadours’ return to Billy Bob’s in April was one of many highest-in-demand reveals within the venue’s historical past.

Turnpike got here again from a three-year hiatus this spring and scheduled Billy Bob’s as their first Texas present. When tickets went on sale in January, there have been 22,000 folks on Billy Bob’s web site making an attempt to get 6,000 tickets, the venue tweeted. Turnpike shortly bought out two reveals, after which bought out a later-added third present.

On April 21, they took the stage for the primary of three sold-out reveals, opening with “Every Girl,” one among their greatest hits. The singalong from the gang was practically louder than the band.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS ARE BACK!

