Billy Bob’s Texas renovations: Fort Worth honkytonk upgrades

FORT WORTH, Texas — For all of Billy Bob’s Texas’ legendary standing and historical past, anybody who’s seen a present on the Fort Worth honkytonk probably is aware of one explicit difficulty with the venue.

Not removed from the stage is 2 giant poles that partially impede the view of anybody sitting behind them. Unless you are sitting toes from the stage, or immediately in the course of the showroom, you realize the poles.

Now, there’s good news: They’re coming down.

Billy Bob’s on Tuesday introduced plans for a number of renovations, most notably the elimination of these pesky poles.

Billy Bob’s normal supervisor Marty Travis stated the venue may also raise a portion of the roof, serving to enhance viewing and sound high quality.

Travis stated an “overwhelming” quantity of visitors have complained concerning the poles blocking their view from the seats, which might price a pricy ticket relying on who’s performing.

Billy Bob’s provides ticketed seating on the principle showroom ground and normal admission house on the perimeters of the venue.

Billy Bob’s, situated in Fort Worth’s Stockyards space north of downtown, holds as much as 6,000 individuals and payments itself because the world’s largest honkytonk.

The venue has hosted main acts in nation music because it opened in 1981, together with George Strait, Garth Brooks and George Jones. Billy Bob’s, like different music venues, shut down through the preliminary months of the pandemic, reopening in August 2020.

