MEXICOCITY—GrupoBimboSABdeCVhaslaunchedanewsustainabilitystrategythatthecompany’schiefexecutiveofficersaidpositionsthecompanytodomoreforpeopleandtheplanetbysetting“transparent,far-reaching,ambitiousgoals.”Thenewstrategy,whichhasbeendevelopedbasedonamaterialityassessment,isdefinedthroughthreepillarswitheightinitiatives.
“Thisstrategyisaresultofconstantlylookingforwaystoexpanditfromtiersofhowbusinesscanbedoneandhowtheinteractionwithourstakeholderscanimprovetonourishthewellnessofpeopleandtheplanet,”saidDanielJ.Servitje,CEOofGrupoBimbo,inaMay18conferencecalllaunchingthestrategy.“Weknowthiswon’tbeasimplejourney,butwehaveaplantogetthere.Wearebakersinthegrain-basedfoodindustrywithaverycloserelationshipwithourconsumersandwanttobeintheirhomes,ontheirtableseveryday.Weknowthatbyprovidinghigh-qualityproductswithhighnutritionalvalue,wecanimprovethelivesofeveryonewereachandthatoursustainabilitystrategiesaremeaningfulforallstakeholders,ourassociates,ourinvestorsandthecommunitiesweserve.Overthelastdecades,oursustainabilitystrategyencompassedmanydifferentareaslikehealthandwell-being,theplanet,ourrelationshipwiththecommunitiesaroundusandwhatwedoforourassociates.”
Indeed,GrupoBimbo’ssustainabilitystrategyhasfeaturedmanyprogramsandprojectsoverthepast50+years.Inthe1960s,thecompanystarteditssocialprogramsandpromotedhealthylifestyleswithFutbolitoBimbo.Morethan30yearslater,in1991,thecompanydevelopeditsfirstenvironmentalpolicy.Thatwasfollowedbythedecisiontomeasurenutritionalguidancein2008andbythelaunchofbiodegradablepackagingin2009.In2012,GrupoBimbolauncheditsfirstrenewableenergyeffortwiththePiedraLargawindfarminMexico,andin2013GrupoBimbobecamethefirstcompanyinMexicotobuildanelectricvehiclethroughitssubsidiary,Moldex.
Morerecently,thecompanyoverthepastfiveyearshasbeenrecognizedasoneofthemostethicalcompaniesbytheEthisphereInstitute.HighlightsinrecentyearsincludeGrupoBimbo’srecognitionasthefirstcompanyinMexicotoreceivecleanenergycertificatesandthecompany’spledgein2021toreachnetzerocarbonemissions.Thecompanyalsohascommittedtouse100%renewableenergyby2025.
“However,weknowthatastheworldevolves,sotheneedsofourstakeholdersandthepositiveimpactwecanhaveonthem,”Mr.Servitjesaid.“Becauseofthis,wedecidedtoundertakeamoreambitiousstrategywithagoalofhavingabusinessmodelthatiscompletelysustainablebydesign.ThisnewsustainabilitystrategybuildsonwhatwehavebeendoingandenablesustobemorefocusedandmakeabiggercontributiontotheUnitedStates’andUnitedNations’sustainabledevelopmentgoals.
“Weareinadecadeofaction,andthismeansweneedtoincreaseourspeedtoreachoursustainabilitygoals.Inmanyareas,suchasclimatechangeandwatermanagement,(if)theworlddoesnotactmoreboldly,itmaybetoolate.Wewanttobeapartofthisacceleration,andthatishowIcansumupeverythingthatnourishingabetterworldis.Itmeansnourishingthewell-beingofpeopleandnatureatthesametimebecausewecanonlymakethingsbetterifwedoboth.Itisabouttheplanetandaboutthepeoplethatliveonit.”
Aspartofitsnewstrategy,GrupoBimbohasidentifiedthreepillars:BakedforYou,BakedforNatureandBakedforLife.
TheBakedforYoupillarisfocusedonenablingplanetarydietswithnutritionaldiversity,andwithinthepillarGrupoBimbohassetthreegoalsithopestoachieveby2030.Theyare:
“Ifwehavetosumupthispillarinonesinglenumber,itisabout100%,”RafaelPamias,executivevicepresidentandchiefsustainabilityofficer,saidduringtheconferencecall.“Becauseby2030,100%ofourrecipeswillbenaturalandsimple.By2030,in100%ofourorganizations,100%ofourportfolios,wewillbeabletodeliverasubstantialofferofhealthyplant-basedproducts.Andbefore2030,100%ofourlabelswillprovideinformationenoughtoempowerourconsumerstomakebetterchoices.”
Mr.PamiassaidGrupoBimbo’sprogressontheBakedforYoupillaris“quitepromising,”withabout90%ofitsportfoliocomplyingwithinternalandexternalconsensusonmaximumlevelsfornutrientstobelimited.
TheBakedforNaturepillarintendstoprotectandregeneratenaturalsystems,GrupoBimbosaid.ThecompanynotedthatsomeofitsmostambitiousenvironmentalgoalsarewithintheBakedforNaturepillar.Aspartofitsupdatedstrategy,GrupoBimbohascommittedtothefollowingthreegoalsby2050:
“Ifwesaidthatthefirstpillarwasabout100%,thispillar,whichisaboutprotectingandregeneratingournaturalsystem,itisabout0,”Mr.Pamiassaid.“Becauseby2050,wearecommittedtobecomeanetzerocarbonemissionscompanywithspecificandpublictargetsfor2030and2040.Thisalsomeans0%ofourkeyingredientsby2050willcomefromnon-sustainableagriculturalpractices,therefore,fullconversionin2050toregenerativeagriculture.Andlastbutnotleast,0isthewastethatwe’replanningtohaveonourpackaging,waterandfoodin2050.”
Hesaidprogressonthesecondpillaralsoispromising,withthecompanyexpectingthatbytheendof202285%oftheenergywillbecomingfromrenewablesources,90%ofpackagingwillberecyclableand90%ofwastewillberecyclable.By2025,100%ofGrupoBimbo’senergywillcomefromrenewableenergies,and100%ofpackagingwillbefullyrecyclable,headded.
ThethirdandfinalpillarisBakedforLife,whichthecompanysaidisaboutimprovingthelivesofeveryoneGrupoBimboreachesandempoweringthecommunitiesinwhichit’sapartof.GrupoBimbohasidentifiedtwogoalsfor2030withintheBakedforLifepillar.Theyare:
- StrengthentheimplementationofGoodNeighborprojectsineachworkcenter.Promoteavolunteeringculturefosteringamongassociatesthemotivationtobecomeanagentofchange.
- Strengthendedicatedprogramstothevaluechain,especiallythosefocusedonsmallfarmersandcustomers.
“BakedforLifeisabout(making)sureprogressturnsintoprosperityforallaroundus,”Mr.Pamiassaid.
GrupoBimbosaiditwillkeepindustryupdatedonitsprogressaspartofitsannualreport.