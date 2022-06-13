Florida

Bipartisan group of senators come together on gun reform

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


Bipartisan group of senators come together on gun reform – CBS Miami


Watch CBS News


The agreement would provide incentives for states to pass so-called “red flag” laws, which the group calls “state crisis intervention orders;” boost mental health resources; provide funding for school safety resources; clarify the definition of federally licensed firearms dealer; and crack down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.


Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram