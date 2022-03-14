Bird flu case found in southern Wisconsin chicken flock

The U.S. Division of Agriculture says chicken flu has been confirmed in a industrial rooster operation in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The chicken flu has been confirmed in a industrial rooster operation in Wisconsin, the U.S. Division of Agriculture introduced Monday.

Samples from the flock had been examined on the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed on the Nationwide Veterinary Companies Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, the company mentioned in an announcement.

State animal well being officers have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. All chickens within the flock will likely be destroyed and won’t enter the meals system, the USDA mentioned.

Farms that increase turkeys and chickens for consumption have been on excessive alert and taking steps to extend biosecurity since avian influenza was not too long ago found in a handful of states, together with Indiana and Iowa. Producers concern a repeat of a widespread chicken flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds throughout 15 states and price the federal authorities almost $1 billion.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads simply amongst chickens by nasal and eye secretions, in addition to manure. The virus can unfold from flock to flock by wild birds, by contact with contaminated poultry, by tools and on the clothes and footwear of caretakers.

The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention mentioned the latest chicken flu detections don’t current a right away public well being concern. No human circumstances of those avian influenza viruses have been detected in the US.