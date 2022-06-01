Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

The bison was strolling close to a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, simply north of Previous Trustworthy, when the girl approached it, park officers mentioned.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison gored a 25-year-old lady in Yellowstone Nationwide Park.
The bison was strolling close to a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, simply north of Previous Trustworthy, when the girl approached it on Monday, in line with a park assertion. She received inside 10 toes (three meters) earlier than the animal gored her and tossed her 10 toes into the air.