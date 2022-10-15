Bits and Pieces with Betty Blyler: Texas and Tennessee cowgirl | Local News

I used to be a Country Cowgirl earlier than I knew the place Texas and Tennessee have been. I used to be launched to Texas by Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassity, Rex Allen, the Lone (Texas) Ranger, Lash Larue, Gabby Hayes and many others. Before TV, I loved The William Tell Overture performed for the introduction of each Lone Ranger episode on the radio. I liked Trigger, in fact, and wished a Roy Rogers’ “six-shooter” cap pistol rather more than a doll.
I by no means received my RR cap pistol, although one Christmas I obtained a Kit Carson one. I purchased a Red Ryder Daisy Roy Rogers Bee-Bee gun across the flip of this century. Then when the Roy Rogers Museum in Branson, Missouri was closed round 2015, I purchased one other one when all their recollections have been offered at public sale. I couldn’t afford to purchase Trigger, he introduced over $200,000. But my recollections proceed on with just a few RR and Dale Evans collectibles.
It was just a few weeks in the past after I flew to Dallas, Texas, to go to excellent mates, Bill and Susan Crouse. They are very busy with ministry and household. I used to be so privileged to go to their Bible and church conferences in addition to visiting just a few of their daughters and households. Even although I used to be miles away from house, I didn’t really feel that manner in any respect. One week was not almost sufficient to make amends for household relationships, ministry aims, journeys to Turkey, and “places once traveled.”
We additionally went to the George W. Bush Presidential Library. There was a lot to see, learn, and hearken to. I’m embarrassed to say that I didn’t know President Bush is an artist. Some halls have been lined with his art work. I don’t keep in mind if there have been indicators saying image taking was not allowed; however, I didn’t photograph any of his framed reveals. I did have my image taken within the reconstructed Oval Office, on the presidential desk. Everything was reconstructed simply because it was when he was president, together with carpeting, furnishings, photos and busts of well-known people. We have been allowed to take photos in there.
I very a lot loved the Creation Science Museum in Dallas too. I loved the household’s locations of worship and Bible Study conferences. I felt like I used to be enriched as if it had been a week-long Bible convention.
The meals they shared with me have been similar to my Snyder County farm meals. Bill grew up close to Middleburg, and had related experiences with farming and house grown meals. Can you think about Texans don’t put butter on their bread for sandwiches?
Every week later, I used to be off for per week with daughter Renee and son-in-law Barry to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. I’ve been there with Paul numerous instances for the Southern Gospel National Quartet Convention. I missed having Paul to debate the adjustments in band and singing contributors. Paul knew the names of the folks in every group. So when somebody left a gaggle, or a brand new one got here on, he was up on it by studying The Singing News journal. But Paul is having fun with an entire new manner of worshiping God in Heaven, in Spirit and in Truth.
The day I’m penning this column is our 61st marriage ceremony anniversary. We have been married 58 years when God took him to Heaven. I spend a part of an anniversary day studying his fantastic playing cards and photos. We had a blessed marriage with fond recollections. I recollect them particularly on today, and thank God for the 58 years we had collectively.
When Paul handed away, I used to be usually heard to say I felt like ½ an individual. When a pair is married, the Bible teaches that we grow to be one. So, Paul and I have been “one,” I’m solely half. Sometimes I nonetheless really feel that manner, however God has blessed me with good recollections, and a household that loves me unselfishly. They have their very own lives, in fact, and I cherish the moments I’ve with them.
Our Released Time courses and Good News Clubs have simply began, I like doing this for kids in Middleburg Elementary School. The coaching and assist crew is fabulous in serving to us put together for this system supplies and mechanics. We have alternative to have golf equipment within the Selinsgrove Area Schools, however there are not any volunteers to do it. If the Lord is chatting with your coronary heart about this, please contact me and I’ll get you in contact, or simply name Child Evangelism Fellowship, Middleburg.
The colleges concerned have little one permission slips of their workplaces. It isn’t too late to register college students. You can name Child Evangelism Fellowship, Middleburg, to simply discover out the place the Good News Clubs and Release Time Classes are being held.