Bits and Pieces with Betty Blyler: Texas and Tennessee cowgirl | Local News

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


I used to be a Country Cowgirl earlier than I knew the place Texas and Tennessee have been. I used to be launched to Texas by Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassity, Rex Allen, the Lone (Texas) Ranger, Lash Larue, Gabby Hayes and many others. Before TV, I loved The William Tell Overture performed for the introduction of each Lone Ranger episode on the radio. I liked Trigger, in fact, and wished a Roy Rogers’ “six-shooter” cap pistol rather more than a doll.

I by no means received my RR cap pistol, although one Christmas I obtained a Kit Carson one. I purchased a Red Ryder Daisy Roy Rogers Bee-Bee gun across the flip of this century. Then when the Roy Rogers Museum in Branson, Missouri was closed round 2015, I purchased one other one when all their recollections have been offered at public sale. I couldn’t afford to purchase Trigger, he introduced over $200,000. But my recollections proceed on with just a few RR and Dale Evans collectibles.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For feedback, questions or talking engagements, electronic mail [email protected]

