Black and Latinx Company Uses Blockchain to House Homeless Families

Based as a public profit company, EquityCoin, Inc. created the primary digital token on the blockchain backed by inexpensive housing. The corporate supplies residences for these at risk of turning into homeless whereas serving to community-members construct generational wealth via fractional actual property possession.
In accordance to EquityCoin founder and CEO Vernon J., “On any given night time in America, there are over 500,000 folks sleeping on the streets regardless that research present that growing entry to everlasting housing has the potential to scale back homelessness by 50%. That is the disaster of our time, and we’d like extra public and non-public packages that may straight deal with this primary necessity.”
Vernon, a business actual property skilled and investor with over 16 years of expertise, and over $150 million in transactions, launched EquityCoin in January of 2021 after renting out one in every of his items within the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, to a mom and son who have been residing in a shelter, in accordance to a press release.
“I noticed tears of pleasure in her eyes after I handed her the keys to her new unit. By no means earlier than that second had I felt such success. From that time on, my objective was clear – to assist 1000’s of households in want of inexpensive housing,” says Vernon.
“When landlords step up to present housing to the underserved, everybody wins. The tenant receives important everlasting housing, the town retains households off the streets and property house owners assure their money stream via authorities lease vouchers.”
In accordance to statistics from the City Institute, actual property is the one funding sort that has created extra wealth than some other asset class, whereas minorities in America typically get excluded from this wealth-generating asset class.
“By marrying blockchain know-how and inexpensive housing, we are going to revitalize city areas from coast to coast, constructing a extra wholesome, livable and sustainable society. It’s not solely essential to do the work, but additionally to have the cultural empathy to present a holistic method to community-building,” states Beatriz Durant, EquityCoin, Inc.’s Director of Property Administration.
“It was important that we construct an organization with executives and board administrators that truly symbolize the communities we serve”, Vernon declared. In accordance to Deloitte’s Board Variety Census Report, appointing ladies and minority administrators supplies advantages past simply demographics. Numerous administrators are “extra doubtless than white males to carry expertise with company sustainability and socially accountable investing, authorities, gross sales and advertising and know-how within the office to their boards. These abilities are on the forefront of development in a put up pandemic economic system and lower than 55% of board members within the Fortune 500 report having any one in every of these abilities.”
Different core members of EquityCoin’s crew embrace Akil Ash, a Venmo alumni who has helped develop among the world’s hottest apps; Beatriz Durant, a pacesetter in power and environmental design with 14 years as a property supervisor; Michael McConnell, a group developer with 15 years of expertise constructing social networks; and lastly, Jey Van Sharp, a company technique veteran, through MyÜberLife Consulting, who has helped develop manufacturers like Diesel, Cartier, Pepsi, Neuehouse and UNIQLO.
“As an Afro-Nativo Venezuelan who grew up in Brooklyn, I perceive the extreme disenfranchisement of Black and brown folks with regards to investing and homeownership. Possession and freedom go hand in hand. Extra particularly, EquityCoin is aware of we can have no equality with out fairness. EquityCoin is worked up to have an funding automobile that gives a path for Black and brown folks to personal and have fairness into essentially the most elementary asset in America: the house,” says board member Jey Van-Sharp.
To assist streamline the tokenization course of for different actual property operators, EquityCoin can also be growing a secondary market referred to as EquityShare that logically processes the phrases and circumstances of actual property fairness contracts for execution on the ethereum blockchain. At present, the typical change interval of actual property is 30 days, though EquityCoin goals to scale back that to 30 seconds.