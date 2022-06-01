Black Caucus endorses Nikki Fried in primary | Florida News

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida endorsed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for governor. That might be a vital little bit of assist as Fried faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in a Democratic main.

“This endorsement means the whole lot to me, my staff, and our supporters combating to beat Ron DeSantis,” mentioned Fried.

An official affiliate of the Florida Democratic Get together, the caucus was formed in 1983 to amplify the voice of roughly three million Black Democratic voters registered to vote in Florida.

The endorsement got here via a vote on the caucus’ annual conference Sunday in Orlando. About 67% of votes went to Fried, whereas 25% went for Crist and eight% went for state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The Democratic main shall be selected Aug. 23. The profitable will problem Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis within the normal election.

Fried took shortly to social media to thank the group for its endorsement.

“This endorsement means the whole lot to me! Thanks, Democratic Black Caucus of Florida!” Fried tweeted. “Collectively, we’re going to make historical past, beat Ron DeSantis, and achieve this a lot for thus many. Thanks!”

Of be aware, Fried and Taddeo each attended the occasion, however Crist didn’t present up for a panel there.

Fried appeared to jab at his absence.

“Let me be very clear — Black voters are the spine of our Get together, and too many candidates assume they’ll telephone it in and name it a day,” Fried mentioned. “However that’s not how this works.”

Crist, for his half, issued a press launch Sunday touting assist from over 70 Black political leaders.

“Our marketing campaign is constructing a motion to defeat Ron DeSantis, and the issues of Black Floridians are on the forefront of this battle,” Crist mentioned. “Whether or not it’s defending the precise to vote or enhancing public faculties, centering Black Floridians as a key a part of our coalition to defeat Ron DeSantis is paramount. Collectively, with these leaders behind us, we will and can defeat Governor DeSantis, and create a Florida that works for all Floridians.”

Fried mentioned she has labored via the Division of Agriculture and Client Companies to amplify the wants of minorities within the state.

“From day certainly one of my administration, I’ve broadened the facility and affect of Black farmers, enterprise house owners, and advocates,” she mentioned, “and that’s precisely what I’m going to do as the subsequent Governor of Florida.”