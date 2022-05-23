Front Page

‘Black Cobra’: Robert Quinn Trade Rumors – Should Dallas Sign Former Cowboys Pass-Rusher?

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

FRISCO – In October of 2019, Robert Quinn gave me a few minutes to explain what his Dallas Cowboys teammates were saying about their new pass-rusher – and the nickname he’d been given.

“It’s ‘Black Cobra’,” Quinn told me. “I take it with honor. …. I wear it with pride.”

Quinn, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, rejuvenated his career in Dallas that year, using it as a springboard to a monster APY deal in Chicago. But now, On Friday, word is the Bears are looking to trade Quinn.

Is there a match in Dallas?



Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram