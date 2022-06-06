Black Golfers to Honor Oakland Native for Work in Diversity

By Publish Employees

Oakland native Kendall Murphy shall be inducted into the African American Golfers Corridor of Fame in Palm Seashore, Florida, on Could 29, 2022.

It will likely be the most recent accomplishment for Murphy, 36, who has a string of accomplishments with the Skilled Golfers’ Affiliation (PGA).

He’s a former PGA profession advisor, PGA golf professional, faculty golf coach and assistant director of the Skilled Golf Administration program at College of Nevada Las Vegas.

Additional, Murphy is the primary director of variety, fairness and inclusion for Troon, a golf course administration firm working in additional than 30 international locations.

Murphy has greater than a dozen years of expertise within the golf trade, most just lately serving as a profession advisor for the PGA of America supporting the Northern California PGA Part. Concurrently, he works as an adjunct professor on the Harrah Faculty of Hospitality on the College of Nevada in Las Vegas (UNLV). From 2012 by means of Could 2021, Murphy was the assistant director and program coordinator of UNLV’s PGA Golf Administration Program.

He’s a member of the PGA of America and a two-time winner of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the PGA’s Golf Skilled of the Yr award (2018 and 2019).

Murphy’s numerous background in golf began in Oakland, the place he labored as a head golf skilled at Metropolitan Golf Hyperlinks after which in Moraga because the assistant males’s golf coach at St. Mary’s Faculty of California.

Though he was not knowledgeable golfer, Murphy developed an curiosity within the sport when, at age 10, he performed within the junior program at Lake Chabot Golf Course. He attended Oakland’s St. Paschal’s Elementary College after which Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center College and Berkeley Excessive College, the place he was a member of the league-winning Varsity Golf Crew.

He holds a bachelor’s diploma in recreation with a focus in skilled golf administration from UNLV and a grasp’s diploma in Kinesiology/sport administration from St. Mary’s Faculty of California.

He’s additionally the co-founder/co-chair of the Black PGA Professionals Caucus and presently serves on the PGA Nationwide Training Committee.

When interviewed, Murphy mentioned, “Our world is in an unprecedented time for transformation by means of intentional motion. The way forward for excellence is one which paves the best way for variety fairness and inclusion with ease. I’m honored to be part of rising the Troon expertise of excellence with my new place and being a part of this visionary staff. I’m devoted to creating the trade blueprint for others to observe.”

