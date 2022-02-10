Black History Month WWE star Booker T. visits Oak Cliff students

The WWE and some of its superstars are making stops to visit community-based groups across DFW, like For Oak Cliff, in advance of Wrestlemania 38.

DALLAS — A group of students in Oak Cliff got a special surprise from a WWE superstar on Wednesday afternoon.

Faces lit up when they saw the a six-time World Champion wrestler was the surprise guest for a Black History Month program at the Dallas nonprofit For Oak Cliff.

“You’ve got to catch young people at a certain age, before you lose them. And for me, I remember being one of those kids,” said Booker T.

The retired wrestler shared an afternoon of conversation with students from Dallas ISD’s Elijah M. Pease Elementary School. He connected with the children through stories about his own life.

“It’s my duty to tell my real story. Not the story that has been played on television. The kid that grew up just the way they did,” said Booker T.

The students came prepared, sharing their own stories of other Black History role models.

The visit was a significant one, as the WWE prepares to bring WrestleMania 38 to AT&T Stadium April 2 and April 3.

Leading up to the popular event, the WWE and some of its superstars are making stops at nonprofits, like For Oak Cliff, naming them “Community Champions.”

“For Oak Cliff is a vessel to the community. Whenever opportunities present themselves to us, we are happy and proud to stand in the gap and then to connect the appropriate people,” said Taylor Toynes, co-founder of For Oak Cliff.

Teachers and organizers said the afternoon was about uplifting, encouraging, and inspiring the children.