Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Ayo Tometi Will Serve As Black Philanthropy Month’s 2022 Summit Keynote Speaker

Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is proud to announce its 2022 Summit keynote speaker, Ayo Tometi (previously often called Opal Tometi), co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Motion, founding father of Diaspora Rising and co-organizer of BPM’s inaugural 2011 summit.
We’re additionally proud to announce the return of Bakari Sellers because the occasion’s host and grasp of ceremonies.
The Black Philanthropy Month 2022 Summit kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. three with world digital and in-person occasions all through all the month of August. The sequence will culminate on Aug. 31 with Reunity, BPM’s worldwide Black girls funders’ energy and wellness community and summit, which is a collaboration with the Ladies’s Philanthropy Institute at Indiana College’s Lilly Faculty of Philanthropy for the second 12 months, to host the Black Ladies Give Again Awards (BWGB).
Black Philanthropy Month and Reunity are packages of The Ladies Invested to Save Earth Fund (WISE). WISE curates and produces BPM and Reunity packages with the help of advisory committees representing its constituents. Different WISE BPM-related packages embody its Global Black Funding Equity, AGAPES and Blachant Music for Change initiatives.
Black Philanthropy Month is a worldwide celebration and concerted marketing campaign to raise African descent funding in every single place, together with BPM’s rising affiliate community, in Africa, america, Brazil, Canada and The Caribbean.
Impressed by the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this 12 months’s theme for the Black Philanthropy Month 2022 Summit is “Fierce Fairness of Now: From Dream to Motion.”
BPM Founder Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland says that, at this vital crossroads in our historical past, we’re amplifying BPM’s dual-track of celebrating our giving and making fairness actual.
“With Ayo Tometi, an unique BPM co-organizer from 2010-2011, and the return of Bakari Sellers, we’re excited to return to our future, calling for unity throughout the U.S. and world Black diaspora in the direction of justice for all.”
Keynote speaker, Ayo Tometi (previously often called Opal), is an influential next-generation civil rights chief within the custom of Fannie Lou Hamer, Dr. King and Dr. Wangari Maathai. Her activism is pushed by the love of her household, friends and group.
“I’m proud to be one of many unique BPM co-organizers for greater than ten years and form its persevering with imaginative and prescient for world racial justice,” says Tometi.
A primary-generation Nigerian American and the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Ayo Tometi, has had first-hand expertise of the racial disparities Black folks face within the U.S. and worldwide. From childhood, Tometi deemed her acts of service to be acts of righteousness to guard the rights of others.
Summit emcee, Bakari Sellers is a CNN political analyst and former Home Consultant of South Carolina. Sellers attained his bachelor’s diploma from Morehouse School in African American research and his juris physician diploma from the College of South Carolina college of regulation. He has a profound understanding of the racial obstacles that many African Individuals face in our nation.
“I’m honored to affix BPM for a 3rd 12 months to facilitate social motion throughout this distinctive world assemblage of Black and allied leaders,” says Bakari Sellers.
“With BPM, its companions and the greater than 19 million individuals who’ve engaged from inception, collectively we are able to make King’s dream of justice actual in every single place now in these troubling instances.”
The 2022 Black Philanthropy Month Summit’s full agenda and registration website will probably be introduced.