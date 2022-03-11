‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber in Atlanta

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber whereas making an attempt to withdraw cash from his financial institution.

Based on @tmz_tv, the incident occurred again in January at a neighborhood Financial institution of America in Atlanta. The information website stories that Coogler walked into the financial institution carrying sun shades, a hat, and a masks and requested the cashier to “discreetly” withdraw $12,000 from his account. He reportedly handed the cashier a observe which learn: “I want to withdraw $12,000 CASH from my checking account. Please do the cash depend some place else. I’d wish to be discreet.”

(By way of tmz.com)

That spooked the teller and cops had been referred to as for an tried theft. When officers arrived, they detained 2 folks ready exterior for Ryan in an SUV after which went in and introduced him out in handcuffs. Following an investigation, cops finally realized it was an enormous mistake and everybody was launched, with Ryan reportedly asking for the badge numbers of all concerned.

Addressing the state of affairs to @metro.co.uk, he mentioned:

“This example ought to by no means have occurred. Nonetheless, Financial institution of America labored with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we’ve moved on.”

