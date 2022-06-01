() Black PR Wire honors Caribbean American Heritage Month | Press releases

() Black PR Wire honors Caribbean American Heritage Month
(Black PR Wire) Miami, FL — Once we take into consideration the Caribbean, the primary picture that involves thoughts is perhaps the ocean life or the heat of its folks. Caribbean folks and their descendants have made important contributions to the historical past and tradition of the USA. Since 2006, June has been designated as Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation to advertise the wealthy tradition and heritage of the Caribbean American folks.
Caribbean People have introduced vibrant cultures, languages, traditions and values to our nation, strengthening it and including new chapters to our shared historical past. Some influential figures of U.S. historical past, like founding father Alexander Hamilton, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rihanna, Sidney Poitier, Cicely Tyson, Colin Powell and Gloria Estefan, are both immigrants or youngsters of immigrants from the Caribbean areas.
June is our probability to acknowledge and rejoice this wealthy heritage and rejoice their spirit.
