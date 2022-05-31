() Black PR Wire’s June Power Profiler: Quincy Jones | Press releases

() Black PR Wire’s June Energy Profiler: Quincy Jones
(Black PR Wire) Miami, FL — Quincy Jones is a musical performer, producer, arranger, and composer. With over 70 years within the leisure business, he’s thought-about one of many best minds in music and tv historical past.
Jones was born in Chicago and reared in Bremerton, Washington, the place he studied the trumpet and labored regionally with the then-unknown pianist-singer Ray Charles. His musical research continued on the prestigious Berklee Faculty of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1961, Jones joined Mercury Information as an artists-and-repertoire, and, in 1964, he was named vice chairman, changing into one of many first African Individuals to carry a prime govt place at a significant American report label. In 1963, Jones received the primary of his many Grammy Awards for his Rely Basie association of “I Can’t Cease Loving You.” Jones produced a whole bunch of information for Mercury however gained world approval for his manufacturing of “We Are the World,” the bestselling single of all time, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the bestselling album of all time.
In 1985, Jones co-produced Steven Spielberg’s “The Shade Purple,” which received 11 Oscar nominations, launched Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey to movie audiences and marked his debut as a movie producer.
In 1990, Jones fashioned Quincy Jones Leisure (QJE), a co-venture with Time Warner, Inc. Jones served as CEO and chairman and produced NBC Tv’s Recent Prince of Bel Air, and UPN’s Within the Home and Fox Tv’s Mad TV. Jones was additionally the writer and founding father of VIBE Journal.
Jones was married and divorced 3 times. He’s a doting father to seven kids, Rashida, Kidada, Kenya, Quincy, Jolie Levie, Martina, and Rachel.
All through his life, Jones has acquired many accolades. Jones had acquired probably the most nominations for a Grammy Award of all time, with 80 nominations all through his profession, successful 28. Jones has additionally acquired an Emmy Award for the theme music he wrote for the tv miniseries Roots. He acquired a Kennedy Heart Honor in 2001 and the Nationwide Medal of Arts in 2010. In 2013, Jones was inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame.
