Black Twitter Denounces Big Brands for Commercializing Juneteenth and Profiting Off Black Suffering

Massive companies that hoped to money in on a litany of Juneteenth merchandise this yr are as an alternative going through backlash on social media.
Juneteenth commemorates U.S. Basic Gordon Granger and Union troops touchdown in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to tell enslaved African People that they have been now free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal vacation final yr. Nonetheless, the commercialization of the vacation by massive firms like Walmart and Greenback Tree has upset many Black People, who’ve taken their anger to social media.
Not Greenback Tree promoting headwraps for Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/fBDwhHRCt2
— NameIsRay (@_therayjohnson) May 24, 2022
Walmart gave Juneteenth the identical vacation remedy it sometimes provides to Independence Day, labeling every thing from paper plates and napkins to t-shirts with Juneteenth colours and quotes. The retail big went so far as promoting Juneteenth flavored (pink velvet and cheesecake) ice cream. In flip, many Black People have been angered by Walmart’s try to revenue on a vacation that acknowledges the top of greater than 200 years of slavery and oppression and has largely been ignored by white America. Moreover, many on social media pointed out that Walmart sells a Black-owned model of ice cream that features the identical taste.
The retail big has since introduced it might pull the ice cream from its cabinets and apologized in a press release, nevertheless, the retail big remains to be promoting quite a few Juneteenth-themed items.
In all seriousness……
When you’ve got seen the Juneteenth Ice Cream from Walmart, go forward and seize some Creamalicious Pink Velvet Cheesecake as an alternative! Walmart might have used this chance to spotlight this model as an alternative of creating an affordable copycat for OUR Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/avlIkjvoOU
— ThatBoyTay (@lifeofvontay) May 23, 2022
Walmart wasn’t the one massive model accused of making an attempt to revenue off Juneteenth. Greenback Tree was additionally taken to process on Twitter for its try to revenue off the vacation–one thing Matthew Delmont, a Dartmouth College historian, believes will result in the vacation being watered-down and trivialized like different federal holidays.
“It’s laborious to not fear that Juneteenth will probably be watered down or distorted now that it’s a federal vacation,” Delmont informed Yahoo Finance. “Having this date on the nationwide calendar yearly affords a possibility to speak truthfully about our nation’s historical past and to come back collectively in neighborhood to rejoice the generations of Black People who’ve fought for freedom and equality.”
Um @DollarTree go verify your messaging please. We should not have free from slavery events. What your complete??? #Juneteenth https://t.co/7RvUbAqP89 pic.twitter.com/vGpZPj8HhA
— Coley (@TeckieGirle) May 25, 2022
Greenback Tree has not responded to the social media backlash, however did delete tweets promoting and selling Juneteenth merchandise from its official Twitter web page.