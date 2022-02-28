Black Woman Asia Maynard Dies In Missouri, Family Wants Answers

Another day, another Black woman dies mysteriously, another medical examiner and police department swiftly say they “don’t see signs of foul play” and another Black family is unsatisfied with what feels like a rush to sweep Black death under the rug and be done with it.

In a case that sounds eerily similar to that of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls—who both died under suspicious circumstances the same day in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after reportedly meeting with strange men…

29-year-old Asia Maynard was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, and her family is not satisfied with how the authorities are handling her case, according to Fox 4.

“She’s only 29. You’re not dying of natural causes at 29,” Maynard’s mother, Denise Maynard said of the conclusion from the Kansas City police and the medical examiner that Maynard died all oner own.

Her sister, Tera Maynard, said on Friday that she had plans to see her sister and she grew concerned after she hadn’t heard from her.

“She called me Friday at 10:30 or 11 o’clock and said, “‘Hey, I met a new friend. I’m going on a date I’ll come by tomorrow,” Tera said. “After Friday she never called. She never showed up and that’s not like her. So, another day goes by. I said something’s not right. It’s not sitting right with my spirit.”

Tera said she called the police to file a missing person’s report but she was told her sister was probably “fine” and would be in touch eventually. She also said that at the time she had called, the police already knew her sister was dead and had not contacted the family.

“Saturday morning they found my sister deceased,” Tera said, adding that the cops told her the man she had been on a date with reported her death.

“We’re going to say that she died of natural causes because there was no foul play,” Tera said. “I feel like they’re rushing the investigation.”

Right now, we can check off several reasons this case sounds like that of Smith-Fields exactly.

First, Smith-Fields was on a date with a man who reported the strange death but was never treated as a suspect. Smith-Fields’ family said they weren’t notified after she was found dead and identified. And the family strongly felt like investigators simply weren’t doing their job and were dismissive when family members inquired about the case.

In Maynard’s case, her mother also says what she saw when viewing her daughter’s body doesn’t match what the authorities are saying.

“When she got to the funeral home and we viewed her body she had blood in her eyes and her ears and her clothes were saturated with blood,” Denise said.

According to Fox 4, Maynard’s case is currently considered a death investigation but not a homicide. But the investigation is still ongoing and investigators are requesting that anyone with information on Asia Maynard’s death call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.