() Black Woman Making History — Blaque Net, The Leading Business Networking App dedicated to BIPOC businesses | Press releases

(Black PR Wire) It’s not typically that you just hear of a younger Black lady from Detroit, Michigan proudly owning a profitable tech firm.
Meet Angelica Croissy, the founder and CEO of Blaque Web, a Enterprise Networking app absolutely devoted to BIPOC companies.
Angelica Croissy, a native of Detroit, MI and no stranger to arduous work and dedication ensured she will obtain something she believes in. Angelica is the driving power behind the platform’s improvement and future path.
The Blaque Web App is purposefully designed to offer an avenue for actual time engagement. Simply connecting B2B and B2C communications for just about each enterprise enterprise.
Blaque Web Is a Social Digital Ecosystem Connecting BIPOC companies to their goal customers.
The Blaque Web App is obtainable for iOS and Android units. This user-friendly app options embody client and enterprise profiles; a worldwide enterprise listing; occasions and programs;enterprise sources, contracting, and provider variety alternatives.
The U.S. Black Market shopping for energy is projected to develop to $1.9 trillion by 2025. Brown shopping for energy is over $2.1 trillion. It’s vital to make sure BIPOC companies and client bases have a devoted ecosystem to help social-economic alternatives. It’s time for our tradition to drive financial development via entrepreneurship and sources to scale BIPOC companies.
Funding alternatives accessible:
For a minimal funding, anybody can make investments into the Blaque Web App and personal a bit of the way forward for enterprise networking and e-commerce for BIPOC businesses-changing into shareholders with as little as $125 Funding alternatives are open for a restricted time at https://wefunder.com/blaquenet
We’re “testing the waters”,The providing will probably be performed via WeFunder.
• No cash or different consideration is being solicited. If despatched, it is not going to be accepted;
• No supply to purchase securities will probably be accepted and no a part of the acquisition value will probably be acquired till a Kind C is filed and solely via Wefunder’s platform
• Any indication of curiosity includes no obligation or dedication of any sort.
This isn’t a proposal to purchase or promote securities. Affords are solely made via the Kind C providing assertion, which is obtainable at WeFunder.
ABOUT BLAQUE NET
About Blaque Web, Inc – Based in 2020, Blaque Web is a know-how firm targeted on revolutionizing interactions, engagement, e-commerce between companies and their client bases within the BIPOC market. Blaque Web infuses trade and market traits with progressive know-how to develop options driving innovation and enterprise options.
Blaque Web gives new BIPOC entrepreneurs and small companies a method to enhance their market penetration and model consciousness. Not like social networking apps which have unfavorable algorithms, Blaque Web makes it simple for client bases to seek out preferrred companies.
Go to https://blaquenet.com for extra info Obtain the Blaque Web App http://qrco.de/BlaqueNet22