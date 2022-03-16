() Black Woman Making History — Blaque Net, The Leading Business Networking App dedicated to BIPOC businesses | Press releases

(Black PR Wire) It’s not usually that you just hear of a younger Black girl from Detroit, Michigan proudly owning a profitable tech firm.
Meet Angelica Croissy, the founder and CEO of Blaque Web, a Enterprise Networking app totally devoted to BIPOC companies.
Angelica Croissy, a native of Detroit, MI and no stranger to onerous work and dedication ensured she will obtain something she believes in. Angelica is the driving pressure behind the platform’s growth and future path.
The Blaque Web App is purposefully designed to supply an avenue for actual time engagement. Simply connecting B2B and B2C communications for nearly each enterprise enterprise.
Blaque Web Is a Social Digital Ecosystem Connecting BIPOC companies to their goal shoppers.
The Blaque Web App is on the market for iOS and Android gadgets. This user-friendly app options embody shopper and enterprise profiles; a worldwide enterprise listing; occasions and programs;enterprise assets, contracting, and provider variety alternatives.
The U.S. Black Market shopping for energy is projected to develop to $1.9 trillion by 2025. Brown shopping for energy is over $2.1 trillion. It’s vital to make sure BIPOC companies and shopper bases have a devoted ecosystem to help social-economic alternatives. It’s time for our tradition to drive financial progress by means of entrepreneurship and assets to scale BIPOC companies.
Funding alternatives out there:
For a minimal funding, anybody can make investments into the Blaque Web App and personal a chunk of the way forward for enterprise networking and e-commerce for BIPOC businesses-changing into shareholders with as little as $125 Funding alternatives are open for a restricted time at https://wefunder.com/blaquenet
We’re “testing the waters”,The providing shall be performed by means of WeFunder.
• No cash or different consideration is being solicited. If despatched, it won’t be accepted;
• No supply to purchase securities shall be accepted and no a part of the acquisition worth shall be acquired till a Kind C is filed and solely by means of Wefunder’s platform
• Any indication of curiosity entails no obligation or dedication of any sort.
This isn’t a proposal to purchase or promote securities. Presents are solely made by means of the Kind C providing assertion, which is on the market at WeFunder.
ABOUT BLAQUE NET
About Blaque Web, Inc – Based in 2020, Blaque Web is a know-how firm centered on revolutionizing interactions, engagement, e-commerce between companies and their shopper bases within the BIPOC market. Blaque Web infuses trade and market developments with modern know-how to develop options driving innovation and enterprise options.
Blaque Web gives new BIPOC entrepreneurs and small companies a method to enhance their market penetration and model consciousness. Not like social networking apps which have unfavorable algorithms, Blaque Web makes it simple for shopper bases to search out excellent companies.
Go to https://blaquenet.com for extra data Obtain the Blaque Web App http://qrco.de/BlaqueNet22