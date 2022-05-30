BlackEntrepreneurTurnedWellnessSpecialistLaunchesProgramtoHelpIndividualsReduceStress

Business

May 30, 2022
Nationwide—CertifiedExecutiveTrainerDeneciaJonesishelpingentrepreneursandprofessionalsachievetheidealwork-lifebalancethroughherlife-changingBalanceWithinCoachingfour-tiercoachingprogramthatallowsparticipantstoidentifyrootcausesofstressorsandcreatehealthysolutions.ThroughthefourstepsofSelfDiscovery,ConfidenceandCommunication,PropelNorth,andDreamWarrior,individualswillundertakeaholisticjourneyofself-discovery,ultimatelycreatinghealthyhabitsthatwillbenefitboththeirpersonalandprofessionallives.

The90-dayprogramconsistsofpractical,easy-to-understandmodulescoupledwithonce-a-monthFacebookliveclasses.Theprogramiscomprehensiveandprimarilyfocusesonharnessingthepowerofenergiesandspiritualitytoattaininnerpeace,betterstressmanagement,andfixrelationships.Participantswillhavetheaddedbenefitofhavingone-yearaccesstotheprogram’sresourcesaftercompletingtheirninetydays.

FoundedbyPepperdineUniversityAlumDeneciaJones,BalanceWithinCoachingsolvestherisingnumberofstress-relateddeathsshewitnessedamongyoungpeople.Inhertwo-decade-longsojournasanentrepreneurinhealthcare,Jonesrecognizesthatpeopleincreasinglyplacelittleemphasisonmentalandphysicalhealth.Realizingthatclientsintheir30sweredyingfromailmentssuchasheartattacksandstrokes,shedecidedtocreateaprogramtocombatwhatshereferstoas“theendemicofunhealthy,unhappy,andstuckpeople.”

AccordingtoCenterofDiseaseControl(CDC),nearly48%ofAfricanAmericanwomenand44%ofAfricanAmericanmenhavesomeformofheartdisease.Therateofheartdiseaseisalsohigherinthegrowingmiddleandupper-classAfricanAmericancommunitythaninwhiteAmericanswithcomparablesocioeconomicstatus.TheWellnessSpecialisthasmadeitherdutytounlockthesecretsoftruesuccess,health,andhappinessaswellasdispersethemtothoseinneed.

BalanceWithinCoachingalsoholdstheenviabletitleofthefirstAfricanAmericanwoman-ownedbusinessthatoffersindividualsaproductthateffortlesslymarriesbusinessandwellnesstechniques.Theresultisacataclysmicshiftthatfosterspositiveresultsinclients’mental,physical,andemotionalhealth.

Theentireprogramisfocusedonempoweringprofessionalstopropeltheirsuccesswhileequallymaintaininghappylives.Jonesbelievesthatpeopleshouldneverhavetochoosebetweensuccessandhealthandhappiness.ThroughBalanceWithin,Deneciaarmsindividualswiththenecessarytoolssotheywon’teverhaveto.

Registrationfortheprogramisnowopen.Tolearnmore,aboutDenecia’sone-on-oneandgroup,“BalanceWithin”and“AskDenecia”coachingprogramsvisitDeneciaJones.comorcallortext855-952-6224.

Tolearnmoreabouthercorporateservices,JadestoneSolutions,visitJadestoneSolutions.com







