BlackEntrepreneurTurnedWellnessSpecialistLaunchesProgramtoHelpIndividualsReduceStress

Nationwide—CertifiedExecutiveTrainerDeneciaJonesishelpingentrepreneursandprofessionalsachievetheidealwork-lifebalancethroughherlife-changing
The90-dayprogramconsistsofpractical,easy-to-understandmodulescoupledwithonce-a-monthFacebookliveclasses.Theprogramiscomprehensiveandprimarilyfocusesonharnessingthepowerofenergiesandspiritualitytoattaininnerpeace,betterstressmanagement,andfixrelationships.Participantswillhavetheaddedbenefitofhavingone-yearaccesstotheprogram’sresourcesaftercompletingtheirninetydays.
FoundedbyPepperdineUniversityAlumDeneciaJones,BalanceWithinCoachingsolvestherisingnumberofstress-relateddeathsshewitnessedamongyoungpeople.Inhertwo-decade-longsojournasanentrepreneurinhealthcare,Jonesrecognizesthatpeopleincreasinglyplacelittleemphasisonmentalandphysicalhealth.Realizingthatclientsintheir30sweredyingfromailmentssuchasheartattacksandstrokes,shedecidedtocreateaprogramtocombatwhatshereferstoas“theendemicofunhealthy,unhappy,andstuckpeople.”
AccordingtoCenterofDiseaseControl(CDC),nearly48%ofAfricanAmericanwomenand44%ofAfricanAmericanmenhavesomeformofheartdisease.Therateofheartdiseaseisalsohigherinthegrowingmiddleandupper-classAfricanAmericancommunitythaninwhiteAmericanswithcomparablesocioeconomicstatus.TheWellnessSpecialisthasmadeitherdutytounlockthesecretsoftruesuccess,health,andhappinessaswellasdispersethemtothoseinneed.
BalanceWithinCoachingalsoholdstheenviabletitleofthefirstAfricanAmericanwoman-ownedbusinessthatoffersindividualsaproductthateffortlesslymarriesbusinessandwellnesstechniques.Theresultisacataclysmicshiftthatfosterspositiveresultsinclients’mental,physical,andemotionalhealth.
Theentireprogramisfocusedonempoweringprofessionalstopropeltheirsuccesswhileequallymaintaininghappylives.Jonesbelievesthatpeopleshouldneverhavetochoosebetweensuccessandhealthandhappiness.ThroughBalanceWithin,Deneciaarmsindividualswiththenecessarytoolssotheywon’teverhaveto.
Registrationfortheprogramisnowopen.Tolearnmore,aboutDenecia’sone-on-oneandgroup,“BalanceWithin”and“AskDenecia”coachingprogramsvisit
Tolearnmoreabouthercorporateservices,JadestoneSolutions,visit