BlackRock Begs Texas Not to Divest from the Divestors

Efforts by brave states like Texas and West Virginia in fighting back against companies like BlackRock who demand divestment from any activity involving the extraction of fossil fuels is having an effect. The divestors are beginning to squeal like little piglets. In June 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that bans state investments in banks, investors, and other companies that have cut ties with the oil and gas industry (see Texas Adopts Law Boycotting Banks & Investors that Boycott O&G). It has taken a while, but Texas is finally working on the list of companies that the state (with the second-highest population in the country) will end doing business with. BlackRock is on the list and the company is begging the state not to cut ties.