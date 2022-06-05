BLM Protester Files Federal Lawsuit Against Florida Police After Shot in Eye With Rubber Bullet

A demonstrator who participated in a Fort Lauderdale protest for the unjust killing of George Floyd in 2020 is in search of financial damages from Florida police after sustaining an eye fixed damage from a rubber bullet, in keeping with a Might 31 federal lawsuit submitting, experiences the Associated Press.
LaToya Ratlieff, 36, was struck within the eye with a rubber bullet that Fort Lauderdale police shot into the gang of protesters on Might 30, 2020. Consequently, the town of Fort Lauderdale, Detective Eliezer Ramos — who shot the rubber bullet — and 5 different officers have been named within the lawsuit that claims violation of her civil rights.
Ratlieff suffered a damaged proper eye socket, nerve harm to her eye, and a 20-stitch laceration that has since left a scar on her brow. This all occurred as Ratlieff was choking on tear fuel that had been shot into the gang by police, as seen in a witness video.
.mcclatchy-embed{position:relative;padding:40px 0 56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;max-width:100%}.mcclatchy-embed iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%}
Per her attorneys, the girl has additionally been struggling migraines and psychological trauma.
The rubber bullet in query might be lethal if shot instantly on the head or chest, which police had been documented doing throughout the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.
“Two years in the past, I got here to Fort Lauderdale to boost my voice in opposition to police brutality. In the present day, I return to do the exact same,” Ratlieff stated in an announcement learn by her attorneys at a information convention exterior Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on Thursday. “I’ve each motive to consider that if the identical circumstances had been repeated at the moment, the chance of somebody turning into the victims of brutality by the hands of the Fort Lauderdale Police Division are as excessive as they’ve ever been.”
In December, Ramos was cleared of any crime following an inside police division investigation, per the outlet. In line with the detective, he was not aiming at Ratlieff however at a person who’d hurled a tear fuel canister again at them and he or she simply bought in the way in which. Moreover, then-Commissioner Ben Sorensen apologized to Ratlieff.
“To open fireplace on Americans who’re asking you to cease utilizing violence in opposition to them — there isn’t a excuse for that,” stated Stuart Ratzan, Ratlieff’s lead trial legal professional.